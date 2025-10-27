Jerald Dean Murphy, 87, Maryville, died Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born February 2, 1938, to Dow and Maude Reynolds Murphy in Maryville. He attended South Nodaway High School.

Mr. Murphy served in the United States Army and was a heavy equipment operator with the Corp of Engineers.

On September 8, 1957, he married Mary Coulter in Maryville.

Mr. Murphy’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life was held Saturday, October 18 at the Guilford Community Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.