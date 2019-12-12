Jennifer L. Erckenbrack, 49, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born May 2, 1970, in Lynnwood, WA, to James W. and Linda K. Bronse Erckenbrack. She was a graduate of Lake Stevens High School, Lake Stevens, WA.

Ms. Erckenbrack was a dietary manager for Village Care Center and Nodaway Nursing Home, both of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda K. Paterson.

She is survived by her father, James Erckenbrack, Maryville; half-brother, George Duke, Jr., Washington State; aunt, Anita Patterson, Marshall, AR; step-father, Chad Paterson, Lynnwood; friend, Steve Swaim, Maryville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ms. Erckenbrack’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuenralhomemaryville.com.