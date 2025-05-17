Jennifer Ann Asbill, 69, Claremore, OK, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, just days before her 70th birthday.

She was born May 11, 1955, to Orla Mike Espey and George Alan Espey, in St. Joseph.

Mrs. Asbill dedicated her career to nurturing and supporting young minds as a paraprofessional at Claremore Public High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Mark Earl Asbill.

She is survived by her sons, Jacob Asbill, Verdigris, OK, and Jordan Asbill and wife, Allison, Bixby, OK; six grandchildren, Colby and wife, Ashley, Caiden, Nataly, Jeremy, Alayna, and Ezekiel; sisters, Jayne and husband, Jerry, Claremore, and Joni and husband, Dan, Inola, OK; six nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services were held Friday, May 9, 2025.

Arrangements were under the direction of MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Claremore.