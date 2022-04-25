Jefferson senior Claire Galbraith’s artwork “Passenger of Life,” a charcoal on map, will be included in the Art of Healing galleries on display at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

The opening of the art experience was April 14 and is a joint project of Northwest Missouri State University and Mosaic. It was made possible through the generosity of Maurice Peve, Ron Houston and Dennis Dau.

The selection committee had contacted Galbraith and her art teacher, Carla Peery, about the art experience. She submitted three pieces and “Passenger of Life” was selected.

Galbraith plans to attend State Technical College, Linn, and major in digital marketing and carry her graphic design into it. The program is two years.

“Claire has had a successful career in the arts during her high school years,” Peery said. “Last year she had a piece in the governor’s mansion.”

Galbraith also has a piece on display at the Black Pony Brewing Company in Maryville.

“She has grown into her own style,” Peery said about the nine years she has taught Galbraith. “I’m proud of her.”