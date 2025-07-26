Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education has announced the 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected to represent their regions in the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year Program.

The Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year is Rachel Stoll, Jefferson C-123’s preschool grade teacher. Stoll has been a teacher for 10 years; beginning her teaching career at Jefferson.

The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students. The Regional Teachers of the Year included educators from multiple grade levels.