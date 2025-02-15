The South Nodaway and Jefferson Courtwarming King and Queen were announced following the Platte Valley boys game February 7 at Jefferson High School.

The Jefferson Queen and King are Maleeah Bliley and Hunter Redden. Bliley is the daughter of Lloyd and Desarae Bliley and Redden is the son of Randy and Sherri Redden. The crown bearers are Kylan Schieber and Walter Kohlleppel. Kylan Schieber is the daughter of Andy and Kimber Schieber. Walter Kohlleppel is the son of Michael and Stephanie Kohlleppel, and Monica Kohlleppel.

The South Nodaway Queen and King are Mackenzie Swinford and Justin Miller. Swinford is the daughter of Pat and Becky Swinford and Miller is the son of Spencer and Jennifer Miller. The crown bearers are Avery Murphy and Gage Wiederholt. Avery Murphy is the daughter of Aaron and Katie Murphy. Gage Wiederholt is the son of Shaun and Megan Wiederholt.