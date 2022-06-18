Taking advantage of COVID-19 funds for summer school, Jefferson C-123 is undertaking summer sessions from 8:30 to 11:30 am, June 6 to Thursday, June 30.

During the first week, the students are studying conservation. June 13 to 16, the theme will be engineering. June 20 to 23, the theme is culinary and June 27 to June 30 animal care is the topic.

Subjects included are reading and writing, science and math. Students will be able to check out library books on Tuesdays.

Elementary Principal Caden Farnan is stressing attendance as the funding is based on participation.