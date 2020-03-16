RE: COVID-19 Coronavirus March 15, 2020

Dear Jefferson C-123 Parents, Staff, and Community:

The Coronavirus, COVID-19, situation has changed very quickly in the past few days. The safety of our students, staff, and community is a priority of the Jefferson C-123 School District. We continue to monitor communication with local and state public health officials, as well as continuing to monitor the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out information daily.

We understand this has brought about some worry and concern. We hope this update helps reassure you that we are taking this situation very seriously and doing our best to make sure we do what is in the best interest of our school community. News on this subject seems to be changing hourly.

At this time, we do not intend to close our school as a preventative measure. The following procedures will be effective immediately:

At this time classes will continue as normal. We are limiting outside visitors to the school. Only essential visitors will be allowed to enter the school. Outside observation students, mentors etc. will not be allowed to visit the school. We are restricting school travel out of our local area by students and staff. Most out-of-town conferences and state-wide meetings are being cancelled by the event organizers. We will continue to send out information on cancellations. At this time all Ag Contests and District Music contests have been cancelled or postponed. At this time the Missouri State High School Activities Association has not issued any restrictions on spring activities. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision on how best to proceed with athletics and activities. We will issue updates as those decisions are made. As of now, after-school tutoring and other activities will continue as normal. If this changes, an announcement will be made. Our custodial staff does a great job of disinfecting our school. They will continue their cleaning procedures.

Information on signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can be found on the Jefferson website at jeffresonc-123.org. If students or staff experience a fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough and/or difficulty breathing, the CDC recommends they should stay home from school and contact their health care provider immediately. As always, keep children home when they are ill, and assure they are 24 hours free of all fever or other symptoms before returning to school.

Encourage good handwashing practices.

Additional Information on COVID-19 can be found at www.cdc.gov or at www.who.int. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are also operating a hotline at 877-435-8411.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we try to keep our kids healthy while still providing them with a quality education.

If you have questions please call the school at 660-944-2316.

Thank You,

Tim Jermain, Superintendent