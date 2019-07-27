The school board of Jefferson C-123 met on July 17 to address the following business items.

• Elementary Principal – Superintendent Tim Jermain reviewed prospective enrollment with a growth of 12 students. He also presented the preliminary ASBR, which the board approved. Other reports he gave were the food service revenues and expenditures, as well as a comparison of meal prices at various schools and the preliminary assessed valuation, tax rate and Prop C rollback.

• Approved the contract with ACES for the 2019-20 school year.

• Approved the preliminary bus routes for the 2019-20 school year.

• Voted to increase meal prices as follows: elementary lunch to $2.20; high school lunch to $2.30; and adult lunch to $2.90.

• Set the tax rate hearing at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 21.