Jeff Davis, 55, Stanberry, died Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany.

He was born May 29, 1970, to Mary E. Duke and Robert E. Davis at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was a 1989 graduate of South Nodaway High School and received a criminal justice degree from Vatterott College.

Mr. Davis served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. He worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections at the Maryville Treatment Center.

He attended the First Baptist Church, Stanberry. He was a member of the American Legion Post #464 and a volunteer of the Barnard Fire Department.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, December 19 at Stanberry Baptist Church. Burial will be at Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, December 18 at Stanberry Baptist Church.

A memorial scholarship fund is being established in Mr. Davis’ memory to support Nathan’s education. Checks may be made payable to: Melissa Hibbs, in care of memorial scholarship fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.