Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/31/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Approved: Invoice to Devnet; clerk fee report for December 2020.

Ed Walker, Road and Bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. Ed Walker presented the commission with an update on FEMA Project 4451-DR-Mo, Project Worksheet #12342, Bridge #0085006 request, which has been denied. A call was made to Representative Alan Andrews, Senator Dan Hegeman and Congressman Sam Graves offices for further assistance.

Newly elected officeholders were sworn in at a ceremony conducted by Judge Robert Rice at the County Courthouse. Those sworn in were: Randy Strong, sheriff, Chris Burns, north district commissioner, Scott Walk, south district commissioner, Rex Wallace, assessor, Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer and Dee O’Riley, public administrator. Those not present: Vincent Shelby, coroner and Adam Teale, surveyor. Also present: Patton, Angie Cordell, deputy clerk, Lisa Nickerson, recorder, Barb Walk, Mason Walk, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.

Cazes Johnson, Snyder and Associates, Ed Walker and Russ Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc. were present as bids were opened for Bridges #0988007 and #0727005. Only one bid was received for each bridge from Oden Enterprises, Inc. Burns made a motion to accept both bids as presented. All were in favor, motion carries.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

North Star Advocacy Center Executive Director Linda Mattson, Meghann Kosman, court advocate and Malika Dahal, intern, presented 2020 numbers and a budget request for FY2021 budget.

The commission inspected Road #151 in Hopkins Township and Bridge #86 in Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 1/7/2021. The motion passed.