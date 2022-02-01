Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/20/2021. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve special session commission minutes dated 1/21/2021. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Monroe Valley Event Center, LLC.

Requisitions: County commission to The Northwest Foundation for donation to The Agricultural Learning Center; Road and Bridge to MFA for oil; to Oden Enterprises for equipment supplies; sheriff to Dynamic Research Technologies for equipment; to Gulf State Distributors for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway Township Financial Report for 2021; South Main Corridor Improvement Project update; Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Sheriff’s inmate report for December 2021; equipment inspection, a second notice for Courthouse elevator.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed getting the 2022 bridge bid process started. Andy Macias with Snyder & Associates was called. Macias stated Bridge #261 has been designed and is ready for the bid process which was set for 11:30 am, February 17, at the office of the county Commission. Bridge #910, #700 and #521 still need environmentals before we can advertise for the bid process. The crew is currently working on prepping for Bridge #614.

The commission reviewed quotes on cost-per-square foot from Bargain Barn and Hineline Furniture for carpet replacement in the offices of the circuit judge and administrative assistant to the judge. A call was put in to Todd Tobin to have him look at the project for an installation quote. Tobin will get with Walker to set up a time to look over the project.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton, reviewed the budgets for general revenue, road and bridge, 911 and the administration building. The commission revisited the Household Hazardous Waste Grant. After discussing with the grant coordinator at Northwest Regional Council of Governments, the commission agreed to finish out the grant cycle currently in place and will set a meeting to discuss future grant cycles. A meeting date will be set for mid to late February. The commission also revisited the quote provided by Hutchinson & Company for cyber liability insurance coverage. After further discussion, the Commission has unanimously agreed not to go with Hutchinson & Company.

Bids were received and reviewed from Midwest Sales and Service Company and Oden Enterprises, Inc. Burns made a motion to approve the low bid from Oden Enterprises. All were in favor. Also present: Engle from road and bridge and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A public hearing was held for the general obligation bonds in Atchison, Jackson and Monroe Townships. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in to update the commission on the progress of the Mental Health Initiative he has been working to put together.

Jenkins brought in a list of items that have been discussed for the use of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. A few items were added to the list. The group discussed small business grants and what the process might look like as it pertains to this round of funds.

The commission looked at the new counter in the prosecuting attorney’s office and spoke with Bill Driskell about a quote for a new door and installation in the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/27/2022.