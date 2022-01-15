Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/6/2021. The motion passed,

Public comment: none.

Approved: Invoice to Snyder & Associates (BRO-B074(62).

Requisitions: County clerk to Dominion Voting Systems for upgraded ADA voting equipment (ARPA funds).

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Christy Forney, Emergency Management Director re: Hazard Mitigation funding for generators; Extension Council expense report for December 2021 and Nodaway County Economic Development request for FY2022 contribution.

Walker discussed flags at the Courthouse. Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting and Jackie Cochenour, director of the Crimes Against Children (CAC) grant, stopped in to discuss lock options with the commission on the space that is being renovated for the grant.

A resident of Atchison Township called in to discuss the brush laws and trees over the roadway. A call was put in to Brandon Dougherty, Atchison Township trustee. Dougherty and Eric Jones, maintenance operator, later stopped in to discuss the issues in Atchison Township with the brush law and the actions the township can take if landowners are not maintaining as they should. Dougherty and Jones also filled out a reconstruction request for Road #97 to be considered for 2022 and discussed other road issues within the township.

The commissioners, along with Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 budget.

After discussion on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for COVID sick leave, Burns made a motion that any COVID related illness will no longer be paid through ARPA funds effective January 16, 2022. The motion passed. Present for the discussion were Jenkins and Patton. The human resources director will be notified as it will no longer be a page in the handbook.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/13/2022.