Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/5/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Road and bridge fuel/equipment report; invoice to MTE for time block service; county clerk’s fee report for December 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to MTE for office supplies; sheriff to Missouri Western State University for Law Enforcement Academy tuition through ARPA funds; to Missouri State Highway Patrol for training fees.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Expense Report for December 2022.

The commissioners, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, moved office furniture out of the prosecuting attorney’s office for ceiling work to be done.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was put in to Cindy Easely, Andrew County treasurer, to get more information on the NWMO Child Support budget submitted. Also placed a call to Tara Cluck with Child Support, Andrew County, for a copy of the contract. Cluck was to deliver a copy. Reviewed submitted information from Nodaway County Health Department.

Reviewed and signed the contract for an employee going to the Law Enforcement Academy.

The commission discussed requests for the conference room at the Administration Center for after-hours times. Those requests were denied as no officeholder could cover the times requested.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was put in to Dennis Porter, Porter Trash Service, who stated he would not change the county’s pricing for FY23. The county does not need to bid out this service.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/12/2023.