Janice Maxwell, 82, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born June 20, 1942, to Fred and Maxine Thompson Pike in Maryville. She was a graduate of Maryville High School.

On June 25, 1961, she married Gary A. Maxwell in Maryville. He preceded her in death January 5, 2021.

Mrs. Maxwell worked at Mode Dress Shop in Maryville following graduation. She later worked at Hy-Vee as a cake decorator and cleaned houses. She taught ceramics when she owned and operated Maxwell Ceramics.

She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church.

Mrs. Maxwell’s body has been cremated. Memorial service will be at 10 am, Saturday, April 26 at Price Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 25 at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.