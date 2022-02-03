Janet Kay Murphy, 72, Gentry, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, overlooking her pastures and animals. She was superhero nurse to many, others she was a cheerleader for the underdog, to everyone she was known as a horse lover and unconventional.

Janet was born on July 25, 1949 in Stanberry to Harold and Gladys Coy Yount. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and became an RN in 1979. She was the director of cardiac rehabilitation for St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, retiring after 37 years of patient care.

Janet married Martin Murphy on August 28, 1982. He survives of the home.

Memorial services are 1 pm, Saturday, February 5 at Laura Street Baptist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, February 4 at Price Funeral Home.