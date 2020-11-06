Janell Marie Wilmes, 81, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born August 2, 1939, in Clyde, to Joseph “Andrew” and Katherine “Lucile” Neilson Meyer. She was a 1959 graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood.

On December 28, 1968, she married James A. “Jim” Wilmes. He preceded her in death April 30, 2001.

There will be a private ceremony for the interment of ashes. A celebration of life is tentatively set for August 1, 2021, in Maryville at a place to be determined. Details will be published at a later date.

