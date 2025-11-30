Deloris “Jane” Martin, 98, died Monday, November 17, 2025, at Homestead Assisted Living in Leavenworth, KS.

She was born September 16, 1927 to Letha Mae Hicks Zachary and Harold Kinney Zachary in Mound City. She graduated from Mound City High School with the class of 1945.

On January 1, 1948, she married Gene R. “Bob” Martin. He preceded her in death December 3, 1990.

Mrs. Martin was a farm wife. She began her more than 30-year career in banking in February 1971, continuing part-time into her 80s.

She was active in her community and church.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, December 3 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to the Skidmore Methodist Church or Hillcrest Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral.