Jane Greeley Buesing, 87, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born at home near Burlington Jct on May 17, 1932, to David Barnes and Grace Louvada Brown Greeley. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She attended the Hagey country school and graduated from Burlington Jct High School in 1950.

Funeral services were Friday, February 28 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct.

