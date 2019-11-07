James “Jim” Richley West, 74, Shell Knob, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He was born September 21, 1945, in Dayton, OH, to James Robert West and Anna Laura Fella West.

On October 29, 1966, he married Judith Ann Edwards in Columbus, OH

Celebration of life will be 7 to 7:30 pm, Friday, November 8 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be held one-half hour prior to the celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.