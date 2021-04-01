James “Alan” Welch, 68, Parnell, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 15, 1952, in Sheridan, to James M. and Rose Ann Frueh Welch. He was a graduate of Sheridan High School.

Mr. Welch’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, April 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials can be made in care of the family.

