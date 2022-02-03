James Leroy Taylor, 72, of Skidmore, passed away on January 27, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax.

James was born November 25, 1949 in Maryville. His parents were Charles William Taylor and Betty Ann (Schulte) Taylor. He was preceeded in death by his parents and a sister Barbara Sue who died in infancy.

James graduated from Maryville High School. He also graduated from a technical school in St. Joseph and had attended Northwest Missouri State University.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The burial with military honors will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to: Post 442 of the VFW in Maryville or to the Nodaway Community Veterans Service Fund, or to American Legion Post 100, Maryville.

To view the service on Saturday, click on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=100077447303869