James Ralph Daniels, 92, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

He was born Tuesday, March 14, 1933 to Francis and Hazel Daniels in Bedford, IA. He was a resident of Maryville, where he spent the majority of his life.

On October 10, 1952, he married Eleanor Myott in Bedford. She preceded him in death in May of 2006.

Mr. Daniels served his country honorably in the US Army. After his military service, he found his calling as a painter, a profession he excelled in for 20 years at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He also worked as a Consumers Oil Co. truck driver.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 100 for over 60 years.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation at the funeral home from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 26 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

