Jacqueline K. Bosch Wardrobe, 90, Maryville, died Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born May 25, 1935, to Jennings and Mildred Hubbel Bosch in Nodaway County. She was a 1953 graduate of Horace Mann High School

On September 19, 1976, she married Ray Wardrobe in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2002.

Mrs. Wardrobe had worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Kansas City for 17 years. She later worked for Walmart as well as farming.

She was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church and the Excelor Neighbor Club.

Memorial services will be at 10 am, Monday, September 22 at the Pickering United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.