Jackie Lee Baldwin, 70, Hopkins, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.

Jack was born in St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, on June 13, 1951, to Harold and Almeda Baldwin. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1969.

He married his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Ann (Beccy) Turner, on February 9, 1974 – a date picked because of its timeliness between calving and ewing season on the farm.

In addition to farming, Jack served the Hopkins community, as a city council member and as mayor before working for several years managing various city operations.

Visitation was held at First Christian Church, Hopkins, on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Funeral services were at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Hopkins with burial at the Hopkins Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Hopkins Cemetery.

