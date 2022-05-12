Jack Lowell Otte, 97, Maryville, was born on May 20, 1924, in Council Bluffs, IA, to Harold W. Otte and Pauline Chambers Otte Bradley. He passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Maryville.

He lived in Sidney, IA for the first 12 years of his life then Shenandoah, IA for a year before moving to Maryville where he spent the rest of his life.

Jack served in the Navy for three years and three months during WWII. Upon returning home, he married Betty Johnson in June 1948. This marriage was blessed with three children, Roger, Janis and Susan. Betty passed away in December 1977. Jack was also preceded in death by his son Roger Otte, D.D.S., his two brothers, Thomas J. and Jesse H., and his parents, and his stepfather Glen Bradley.

In 1979, Jack married Gilda (Perkins) Myers. Gilda was with Jack until his passing.

Jack is also survived by his daughters Janis (David) Ketcher, Des Moines, IA, and Susan (Norman) Townsend, Waco, TX, and two stepdaughters, Pamela (Gary) Williamson, Atchison, KS and Roberta (David) Schaaf, Sidney. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was employed at Nodaway Valley Bank from the time he graduated Maryville High School and worked there until he entered the service in 1943. After his three years in the service, he attended NWMSU and, at the request of the bank President Chilton Robinson, returned to NVB where he served 42 years until his retirement in June 1989.

Jack served the community of Maryville in many ways throughout his lifetime. He served on the park board for 15 years and in that period the board acquired Beal Park. He was a past exalted ruler of the Elks Club and a past president of the Chamber of Commerce. He helped organize the United Way of Nodaway County. He was head of the Northwest MO State University Booster Club for a year and has always been a strong supporter of the university and the Bearcats.

Jack has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation with the family will precede the funeral at 9:30 am.

The family would like to express their thanks to the Three Oaks Hospice and Oak Pointe of Maryville, for their excellent care of Jack.

