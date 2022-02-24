Jack L. Lyle, 93, Barnard, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home with family at his side.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, February 25 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, or the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.