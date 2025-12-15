An annual coyote hunt is in the planning for the Graham area.

Sign-up for the event will begin at 5 pm with the hunt to start at 7 pm, Friday, December 19 through 7 pm, Saturday, December 20 at the Graham Coon Club located at 18172 335th Street, Graham.

Organizers, led by Chris Salinas and Matt Brown, are going to cap the teams to 20 with up to three persons per team. There will be a $50 entry fee per person. The winnings will be an 80 percent payback. Three side pots with 100 percent payback will be offered. To reserve a spot please text Salinas at 660.541.0266 so preparations may be made.

Some of the rules include:

• No thermals, artificial lights or night vision are allowed.

• Team members must stay together as a team for the entire hunt.

• Electronic and mouth calls may be used.

• Must follow state department of conservation rules.

• No baiting or trapping.

• For coyotes to count, place a tag that is provided securely in the mouth and place a zip tie around the muzzle. A photo must be taken of the coyote with all remaining tags at time of kill. You must use tags and zip ties provided so don’t lose them.

• When you place your coyotes in the truck make sure they are laid out flat and not piled on top of one another. All animals are subject to liver temperature checks. Temps will not check out correctly if they are piled up. If the temps don’t check out you will be disqualified.

• If any limb is blown off; make sure to bring the limb with you for the animal to count.

• All ties will be determined by total weight.

• This is a calling contest so no dogs can be used, no driving of ditches, trapping, snaring or any other method.

• The organizers reserve the right to refuse any entry for any reason.