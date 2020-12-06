This Christmas is a little different than the first 29 It’s a Real Christmas events.

Families and individuals can pick up or request delivery to enjoy a wonderful Christmas dinner just as in the past.

The 30th Annual It’s a Real Christmas dinner will be from 11:30 am to 1 pm, Friday, December 25 at the Nodaway County Senior Center. The event is co-sponsored by Maryville BWM, MCCA and the senior center with the co-chairs of Connie McGinness and Amie Firavich.

To order a meal for pickup or delivery call the senior center, 660.562.3999.

Monetary donations are welcome to help with the cost of the food. These important donations can be dropped off at the senior center or can be mailed to McGinness, 24110 315th, Maryville, MO 64468. Any proceeds received that exceed the meal cost will be donated to the Angel Program at the senior center and North Star Advocacy Center.