Irmalee Marie Schieber, 98, Maryville, died Thursday, May 16, 2024, at her home.

She was born September 3, 1925, in Clarksdale, to Oscar Rudolph and Emma Regina Fisher Buhman.

On February 12, 1946, she married Alfred Leo Schieber, at the Seven Dolars Catholic Church, in Hurlingen. He preceded her in death in 1996 after 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Schieber was a lifetime caregiver for her son, Dan, and helped with many Special Olympic events.

She was a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She volunteered at the former St. Francis Hospital, now Mosaic -Maryville.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials can be made to the Special Olympics of Nodaway County, or Three Rivers Hospice St. Joseph.

