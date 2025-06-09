Irma Lee Wilson, 97, Maryville, died Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

She was born October 19, 1927, to James A. and Clevia Ecker Hull, at the home of her maternal grandparents, W. C. and Minnie Ecker. Her childhood was spent in Elmo. During WWII the family moved to Vancouver, WA. She graduated from Washougal, WA High School in 1945.

On August 20, 1949, she married Montgomery L. Wilson at the Elmo Methodist Church. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Wilson taught at Stephen’s College while living in Columbia. They moved back to Maryville and made their home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, June 9 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, June 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Maryville; Northwest Foundation or Three Oaks Hospice.

