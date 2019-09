Irene Brown, 94, Maryville, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Parkdale Manor Care Center, Maryville.

Mrs. Brown requested cremation and no visitation or services. Her ashes will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to Maryville Public Library or Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.