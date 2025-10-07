Mozingo Lake Recreation Park officials announced September 30 a treatment will begin of the invasive lotus plant that has spread across much of the north end of the lake.

The treatment took place October 2-3 and will involve the use of drone spraying. The treatment effort was conducted by a licensed contractor with assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation and has been reviewed and approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

To ensure the effectiveness of this effort, the north side of the lake past the city boat ramp will be closed to disturbance during and after treatment. Treated areas must remain undisturbed for at least three (3) days following application.

Officials emphasize that this process will not impact the water quality supplied by the Maryville Water Treatment Plant.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s leadership appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as steps are taken to protect and enhance the long-term health of the lake.