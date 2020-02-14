Idalyn Hornecker, 82, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Colorado home of her daughter.

She was born October 31, 1937, in Jefferson Township, to Claude F. and Lavona Lorene Kyle Guthrie. She graduated from Maitland High School.

On July 11, 1963, she married Jerold Roger Hornecker. They made their home in Colorado for several years before he preceded her in death in 2000.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, February 15 at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Maitland Cemetery.

