The Grand Marshals for the Elmo 4th of July parade at 4 pm, Saturday, June 29 are Gary and Susan Hull, Elmo.

The couple has deep roots in the area. Gary was born in Elmo and has lived his entire life in the community. Susan grew up in Burlington Jct. They first met at a youth meeting in 1962 and were married in 1969. They have continued to live on the family farm west of Elmo for the past 55 years raising corn, beans, cattle, quarter horses and children.

They have four daughters: Angela Miller, Bluffton, IN; Joni Adkins, Burlington Jct.; Lisa Neal, Lebanon, TN; and Kelli Wilmes, Maryville. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gary has always loved horses, perhaps even more than his children at times, and Susan can always be found cooking, duck hunting or baking pies.

While Gary was busy farming Susan was keeping busy with four daughters, mowing, gardening, and being chauffeur as the girls were involved in church, school, 4-H and community activities. The Hulls opened and operated a tax/accounting and realty office in Burlington Jct. for several years.

After Kelli started college in 2002, Susan went to work at Parkdale Manor in Maryville as the office manager retiring in 2012.

Gary served on the United Board of Directors for 31 years and the West Nodaway School board for six years while Susan participated in the West Nodaway Booster Club and currently serves on the Nodaway County Senior Center board.

Gary was an active member of the Mt. Tabor 4-H Club and then they both served as leaders for the group. They are active members in the Elmo United Methodist Church and the Elmo Betterment Club. They previously participated with the Shirts and Skirts Square Dance Club and Hoof and Horn Saddle Club.

Gary and Susan have attended nearly all of the Elmo Fourth of July celebrations where Susan can be found cooking breakfast and the entire family will be in the concession stand.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this small town community with a big heart,” Susan said.