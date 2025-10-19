Kandi Hughes, Grant City author, has published another book for Northwest Missouri readers to enjoy. “Rural Reflections” is a compilation of Hughes’ friends and neighbors who have a story to tell of days gone by. One titled, “Kay’s Story,” is a remembrance of Nodaway News Leader’s publisher – owner, Kay Wilson, telling about the blizzard of 1961. Wilson describes the final day before the Christmas holiday of her first grade, when a big winter storm came to Nodaway County. There are 14 other stories with poetry and illustrations created by Hughes scattered through the book. The book, at $15, can be purchased at the Nodaway News Leader.