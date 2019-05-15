The Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus will be closed Tuesday, May 21, while the University repairs a transformer.

With the exception of May 21, the Hughes Fieldhouse is accessible to community members with a valid Maryville Parks and Recreation membership as well as Northwest students, faculty and staff from 8 to 10 am, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, June 6

Community members are encouraged to follow Northwest Campus Recreation on Twitter at @NorthwestSRC for updated hours and information or contact the campus recreation office at 660.562.1606. Additional information about the Hughes Fieldhouse is available at www.nwmissouri.edu/HughesFieldhouse/.

Visitors should park in Lot 60 east of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the east entrance.

The Hughes Fieldhouse, which opened to the public last October, represents the single largest public-private partnership in the University’s history as well as one of the largest such projects in the region ever. The $21 million, 137,250 square-foot facility, which includes a 90-yard turf field for a variety of activities and a 300-meter track, is designed to serve a multitude of social, recreational and economic needs for the University and the region.