By Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president

Consistent with previous messages, this pandemic is unprecedented. Things seem to be changing by the minute and we continue to plan, prepare and adapt for what may come next. In that spirit, below are 10 things I’d like to share with you.

1. COVID-19 Testing: We are actively testing patients that meet the pre-defined criteria. As more FDA-approved testing kits are made available, we will be able to test more patients. Like most things right now, this changes nearly daily. If you are exhibiting symptoms or believe you have come into contract with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please contact your doctor’s/provider’s office directly to schedule an appointment.

2. Respiratory Clinic: A couple weeks ago we opened a respiratory clinic at Mosaic Specialty Clinic at East at 114 E. South Hills Drive. The first step is to call your primary care doctor or advance practice registered nurse who will ask you questions over the phone and may refer you to our respiratory clinic. If a COVID-19 test is ordered, you can drive through and get swabbed. The hours of this clinic are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to 12 pm, Saturday.

3. Virtual Video Visits: For patients who would like to see their doctor/provider from the comfort of their own home, we have made video visits available. It’s an important alternative for individuals needing care during this time but who are concerned about leaving their home.

4. Screeners: In an effort to keep our patients, visitors and caregivers safe, we have dedicated screeners at every entry point to the medical center. The screeners have two primary functions: ask the individual if they are experiencing any symptoms and take the individual’s temperature. They also help to ensure each visitor is aware of our updated visitors’ policy.

5. Masks: Starting late last week, masks are required to be worn by everyone at the medical center. This is done in an effort to keep everyone safe. We are also actively accepting donations of homemade masks for use by non-clinical caregivers and, when preferred, patients not exhibiting respiratory symptoms.

6. Positive Cases: At this time, Nodaway County has three confirmed positive cases. All three have reported experiencing mild symptoms that have not required hospitalization.

7. Changes to Billing: To help ease financial burdens during these uncertain times, Mosaic has implemented temporary changes to our billing and financial assistance process and has paused outbound collection calls and legal suits. If you’re impacted by COVID-19 directly or indirectly and need our support, we are here to help you with options to put bills on hold and/or extend current payment plans. We understand financial stress can impact your overall health. It is our goal to make this time a little easier on our community. Please call 844.261.7266 for further details.

8. Timely Information: To stay up to date on all things COVID-19, please follow us on Facebook and Twitter or visit myMLC.com/corona for regular updates.

9. Social Distancing: Social distancing is working, and our rural population density is helping. You are making a difference. Keep it up.

10. Thank You: We continue to be very thankful for your outpouring of support. This is a stressful and challenging time for our caregivers, that is our employees, both professionally and personally. Your encouragement, well wishes and feedback are important to us. We are stronger together.

We stand ready to serve you and are proud to be a part of this wonderful community.