The Ultimate Horsemen’s Challenge Association (UHCA) hosted by Mid-Central Horsemen will begin with 8 am, Saturday, July 26 registration with a 9 am walk-through. The challenge also will take place on Sunday, July 27. The race starts after the walk-through.

There will be concessions and a Saturday night meal by North Nodaway 4-H Club. Online registration is encouraged at ultimatehca.com/event-list. For more information, contact Denise Redden at 660.254.0840, Chris Redden at 660.254.0866 or Angie Jones at 660.582.959