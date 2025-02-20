At the February 3 Hopkins City Council meeting, Jerri Dearmont of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments detailed the steps to be taken in securing the $524,646 CBDG grant for the new fire truck.

Tim Guillatt, Hopkins Fire District board secretary treasurer, said the fire truck would be built to specifications submitted by the city and it could be up to two years before it is completed. Dearmont had Mayor Matt Wray and aldermen sign an agreement to start the process for getting the fire truck.

At 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 18 there will be a new grantee meeting at the Hopkins City Hall. Two of the four council members will need to sign paperwork each time money is requested. The last new fire truck Hopkins purchased was in 1969.

Dearmont said the city had not been approved for the demolition grant. An email was supposed to have been sent but City Clerk Sue Wagner said it had not been received. Dearmont is to take part in a conference call February 11 to discuss the grant applications which weren’t awarded. Aldermen discussed reapplying for the CDBG demolition grant and the city paying the $500 fee. It was tabled until after the February 18 meeting on the fire truck grant. Alderman Allan Thompson will bring a list of the properties that Hopkins Community Betterment may attempt to place on the demolition grant. The next grant cycle will open up in April.

Cemetery mowing bids were discussed. The cemetery board will need to review and make the decision on the mowing services. The city oversees the finances.

The pet ordinance was tabled to the March meeting.

A liquor license was approved for M2V Highway Liquor.

Hopkins Community Betterment received permission to replace the bad section of the north side sidewalk of Barnard Street. They also want to put some memorial benches there.

There was no updates on the electric meter box and trailer condemning issues the city had been looking at.

Coming out of closed session, the council addressed the following city business.

• Owner of 208 South Second has a water and sewer bill for 10,000 gallons for the three months prior to the last billing. Chief Water Operator Chris Bird has since replaced his meter. The owner requested the late charges and 9,000 gallons of bill be credited back to his account. The aldermen agreed unanimously.

• The aldermen also discussed putting liens on properties which have unpaid sewer and water bills. Also in the discussion was capping any sewer on a property which has a lien.