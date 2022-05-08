At the May 2 Hopkins City Council meeting, it was decided to raise the water and sewer rates 10 percent across the board.

Chief Operator Chris Bird said the costs of supplies for both the water and sewer plants had gone up sharply. The base water rate will increase from $33.99 to $37.33; sewer rates from $9.35 to $10.29; trash from $9.65 to $16.65. This will make the minimum residents pay increase from $52.99 to $64.27 monthly.

The trash rate increase was approved at the March city council meeting. City Clerk Teddy Phipps hasn’t sent the notification letters on the trash increase. He had contacted City Attorney Taryn Henry to verify how to handle the increase. He has not received the answer but has received the lawyer’s billing. The city is paying the increased amount to Porter Trash under the contract that was signed in March.

No official progress has been made on the removal of buildings on Third Street. Bird expressed his willingness to work with the owner, David Young. A brick had been thrown through one of the windows and was boarded up. Bird said the buildings pose a safety violation.

North Ward Alderman Rick Gladman and South Ward Alderman Allan Thompson were sworn. The street improvement levy had passed 63-13.

Discussion was held on streets with the city to repair 13 blocks. The company will be in town the end of May or June.

Liquor licenses were approved for M&M Pub and Grub and Rick’s.

The council is planning a spring cleanup in June. The dates will be set at the May meeting.

The city will haul away brush, and Bird will bring a trailer for residents to load. To make arrangements, call city hall at 660.778.3688.