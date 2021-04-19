At the April 12 Hopkins City Council meeting, the new mayor, Matt Wray, was given the oath of office, along with returning aldermen Jess Everhart and Richard Moore.

The council voted for the board organization to remain the same with Everhart serving as the president, while Moore and Rick Gladman serve on the cemetery board; Allan Thompson and Everhart on the finance board; and Thompson and Moore on the street board.

Water Operator Chris Bird gave an update on salt storage structure. Bird talked with Ideal Concrete but does not have numbers yet, so the matter was tabled until the next meeting. Discussion was held regarding putting 10 blocks outside of structure at a cost of $108 each. Wray stated Co-op has some and Bird will check on availability and cost.

Gladman will talk with potential candidates for the building ordinance board and report back with their answers at the next meeting.

There was no update regarding the trailer that was left by carnival in 2019.

The bid of $33,263.16 from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City was accepted for the 2021 street project.

Discussion was held in connection with the cemetery board and the need to review the board members. No action was taken at this time.

Two CDs, one for the general fund and one for the water and wastewater account, both held at Nodaway Valley Bank will be allowed to renew.

Bird requested a new generator to assist him in water and street projects. Three estimates were received, $900 for a non-commercial generator from Watkins, and $1,325 for a GP 2500 and $1,895 for a GP 3800, both commercial portable generators available from Jack Horner, St. Joseph. The council approved the purchase of the GP 2500.

Discussion was held about replacing the tractor. Bird is looking into receiving funding through USDA Rural Development.