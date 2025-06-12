At the June 2 Hopkins City Council meeting, discussion was held on the 2012 ordinance on restrictions on truck and trailer parking in Hopkins.

The discussion started on whether or not the ordinance found was the correct one. Apparently, the signed ordinances were kept in the city hall safe. The safe was locked and the handle is broken so it is impossible to open. Mayor Matt Wray said the city would need to hire someone to open the safe.

The discussion on parking devolved as two landowners on opposite sides of one stretch of a Hopkins street complained about each other’s parking.

The aldermen decided signs needed to be put up on the streets and discussed where. A motion was made to table the discussion until the signed ordinance can be found.

Discussion was held on the water and sewer delinquent list. Water is shut off after two months of non-payment. The resident is still charged sewer fees and late fees. The council wants to have everyone who is three months or more behind in payment to be put on the delinquent list. A payment plan can be worked out where the resident keeps the current bill paid plus pays 10 percent of the overdue amounts. The aldermen voted to raise the deposit to $300 to establish service. The City Clerk Sue Wagner will need to rewrite the water user agreement to reflect this change.

Community Betterment is planning a clean-up for Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29. Tires will be taken. Alderman Allen Thompson will get a large trash receptacle if needed. Otherwise Chief Water Operator Chris Bird will haul the trash away.

The cemetery board will meet in June.

Liquor licenses were approved for M&M Grub and Pub and M2V Highway Liquor in Hopkins.

The council meeting could not go into closed session because the meeting had not been posted 24 hours before the meeting as required by law.