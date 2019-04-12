At the April 8 meeting of the Hopkins City Council, Aldermen Brandon Kreps and Richard Moore along with Mayor Kelly Morrison signed their oaths of office after the city’s non-election.

In the reorganization of the council, the aldermen remained on the same boards as last year, those being cemetery, finance and street. Kreps was selected as board president.

The 2019 street project was discussed and will be put on the May meeting agenda. In the meantime, the aldermen are to drive the streets to determine which ones need to be fixed.

The council approved repairs for the down pump at the lift station.

Two CDs have matured and Morrison was approved to look for better rates while renewing those.

A liquor license was approved for Cody Hoepker of Hoepker’s Bar and Grill, Hopkins.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel issues. No votes or motions were made.