At the March 2 meeting, the Hopkins City Council voted to raise the residential and commercial water rates.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley determined the city had cleared $51 for the 2019 year, after raising the rates in February 2019. She put together information on water rate hikes of three, five and 10 percent, which the aldermen reviewed and discussed.

The city has 280 residential meters, however, less water is being used each year, according to Chief Operator Jack Baldwin. Mayor Kelly Morrison is anticipating expenses to increase. With a roll-call vote, the aldermen were unanimous in voting in a three percent water rate increase for the next 12 months. Sewer rates will remain at 70 percent of the total water bill.

Residential rates will raise from $33 for the first 1,000 gallons to $33.99. Each additional 1,000 gallons will be $9.58. Commercial rates for the first 1,000 gallons will be $24 with each additional 1,000 costing $7.80.

Morrison announced the new backhoe has arrived. In the discussion on purchasing a new pickup for the city, Morrison asked the aldermen to “keep an eye out” for an appropriate truck. No decision has to be made immediately, so the city has time to shop for the best available deal.

In closed session, the council discussed what the sale price would be on four city-owned lots at the corner of Barnard and Third streets. An inquiry had been made. It was determined the city would ask for $3,000 total with the buyer paying all expenses. No response has been made by the inquirer.

The council tabled the water plant door replacement and the livestock ordinance.