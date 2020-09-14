At the September 7 Hopkins City Council meeting, it was approved to increase the water rates to equal Public Water Supply of Nodaway County rates for clients who reside outside of the city limits.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley reported she had been contacted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources with questions on the rural sewer grant she had submitted for the lagoon upgrade. No response has been received on whether or not the city will receive the grant.

City Operator Chris Bird notified the council Advanced Microbial Solutions, LLC, Carthage, TX, had started the procedure for cleaning the lagoon. So far, the process was going as the company had detailed. Bird said the lagoon would look worse before the cleaning was completed. Mayor Kelly Morrison and the other council members wanted to be notified the next time Advanced Microbial Solutions was in Hopkins to view the lagoon with the company representative.

Former resident and current property owner, Robert Frye, addressed the council about the lien which was placed on his property at 402 East McPherson for non-payment of sewer and water bill. The water had been shut off after a water leak and the last payment made in June 2018. Frye said he tried to contact the city twice for an audit of his bill after O’Riley’s accident in May 2019.

After discussion, the city and Frye compromised on writing off the interest charges back to May 2019 but Frye would still be liable for payment of late fees, previous interest and sewer charges. Alderman Jess Everhart wants to be notified of the amount to be written off.

The council made the motion to not help with the payment of chat for the walking trail at the city park. North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin had made a request for help with the cost. The council members believe it is a community betterment or community club project and not one of the city’s projects for the year.

The water hydrant reinstalls have been completed.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, will head to Hopkins for street work after the company completes Guilford.

Bird said the water tower maintenance project would cause the water tower to be down for at least two days. During this time, water would have to be pumped continuously to supply the residents’ water needs.

Morrison had priced pickups at a recent auction to find out the used vehicles sold for more than the city can purchase a new one through the state bid process. General agreement among the council was to go the state bid route when a new pickup was needed for the city.