At the Hopkins City Council meeting, September 12, Ordinance #476, concerning rates, reconnection charges and deposits for water, sewage services and trash pick-up, was read three times and passed unanimously.

Water rates for residential users are a minimum charge of $46.30 per month which for the first 1,000 gallons. Over that amount, each 1,000 gallons is charged $10.54. The sewer is a minimum of $19 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of water usage and 70 percent of the amount for water usage over 1,000 gallons.

Commercial users’ water rate is a minimum of $27.57 per month for the first 1,000. Over that amount, the charge is $8.84 per 1,000 gallons per month. The sewer charge is $11.65 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of water usage and 70 percent of the water amount is over 1,000 gallons.

Outside the city limits, the water rate is $37.40 per 1,000 gallons and $10.54 per 1,000 gallons after that.

A $200 deposit is required for new customers. The rates go into effect with the October 1 billing cycle.

The buildings on North Third Street will be demolished as soon as the construction company has availability according to Water Operator Chris Bird. Discussion was held on the barn quilts which decorate the building set for demolition. The matter is tabled until more information is obtained.

James Hopkins was interviewed for the position of part-time city laborer and then hired at $12.50 per hour with a probationary period of 60 days.

Discussion was held on the current procedure for billing residents for the city mowing overgrown properties. City Clerk Teddy Phipps will continue to keep a running total and it is tabled until the October meeting.

After discussion, the water lien and demolition fee on the property located at 315 East Barnard was tabled until the October meeting.

Phipps will research the various systems small towns use for online utility pay including credit card, debit card and ACH deposit. It will be discussed at the October meeting.

The $18,080.80 CD was okayed to rollover until September 24, 2024.