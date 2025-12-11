At the December 1 Hopkins City Council meeting, resident Roberta Boyd was sworn in as an alderman to complete the term until 2027 of Bryson Allen, who recently resigned.

The council approved paying a maximum of $650 or five hours of work to Allen to clean up the Hopkins intersections. Alderman Shadoe Miller reported Allen had said this was the best time to do the work.

The 2026 proposed budget was approved. Estimated income is $591,000 and estimated operating expenses are $494,000.

Discussion was held on “An Ordinance to Amend the Municipal Code of the City of Hopkins by deleting in its entirety ordinance no. 362 and enacting in lieu thereof Chapter 200: Animals.” Alderman Alan Thompson said the last ordinance didn’t have a section limiting the number of dogs to prevent puppy mills. The ordinance will be taken up at the January 2026 meeting.

There were six non-compliant letters sent. Of these, three had replied. Miller recommended giving the three property owners enough time to clean up their properties. The aldermen voted to have City Attorney Taryn Henry mail letters to the ones who had not responded.

Valarie Main with Missouri Rural Water Association spoke with the council by phone to explain the MRWA water, sewer and trash billing software. The software is available to communities with less than 1,000 connections. It costs the city $400 per year, which was considered an affordable billing software. After the call, the aldermen approved the purchase.

City Clerk Mary Smith gave the two aldermen who are coming up for re-election in 2026, paperwork to complete and return no earlier than December 9.

Maguire Iron sent a letter to the city for budgeting purposes on 2026 payments under the contract. This led to discussion to update the new aldermen about it. One of the properties with delinquent water and sewer accounts has been sold. This will not allow the city to place a lien against the property.