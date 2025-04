The Hopkins Food Pantry will be from 3 to 5 pm, Thursday, April 24 at 102 South Fifth Street, Hopkins. If interested stop by to see if qualified for Second Harvest Community Food Bank through the Hopkins Food Pantry. The food pantry also can help those who don’t qualify if they are in need of food.

To celebrate its first year, the Hopkins Food Pantry Board will host an open house from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, Sunday, April 27. All are invited.