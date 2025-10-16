At the end of the October 6 Hopkins City Council meeting, Board President Allan Thompson opened the floor for residents to speak.

Most of the questions came from Wendy Ridenour and Teresa McKee. Concerns expressed were people throwing their trash bags on others trash piles; animals getting into trash and scattering it; minibikes running until 1 or 2 am; stray cats; neighbor with 15 dogs; derby cars behind their house; cars and minibikes spinning out gravel from alleyway; pot smoking on private property.

Office Clerk Mary Smith gave them complaint forms to complete.

Another resident Emily Bix brought up her $300 water and sewer bill for the month. City Clerk Sue Wagner explained how the rate increases fell back-to-back and therefore it seemed to make a much larger increase than would be normal. She was also asked if Bix could possibly have a slow leak somewhere.

Questions were asked about how the city posted there would be a vote to increase rates. The meeting agenda is posted in three places around town, the Nodaway News Leader, Maryville Forum and Sheridan Express cover the meetings and information is posted on the city’s website and social media accounts.

When asked if there was an anticipated water and sewer rate increases in the future, Thompson said it was inevitable and Chief Operator Chris Bird said supply costs were increasing.

During the regular meeting, Alderman Rick Gladman questioned when the tube was going to be put in on McFarland. Bird said he had not had time with all of the mowing he has been doing. He said if the aldermen wanted the tube installed quicker, they could hire someone to install. No action was taken by the council.

Expenses were presented and discussion was held about the cost of rock with hauling, a paycheck of one city employee, and the amount paid to the PWSD of Nodaway County. The bills were paid as presented.

Truck and trailer parking were discussed. Signs are to be ordered and the aldermen talked about where to post them. They were not sure exactly where they needed to be placed, Bird is to talk to City Attorney Taryn Henry about any rules that need to be followed to make it enforceable. This was tabled until Henry responds.

The overgrown weeds in intersections were talked about and rather than wait another month until Alderman Bryson Allen was present, they approved Bird to find someone to work for five hours to do the job.

No discussion was made on a fence that a resident needs to move which hasn’t been done. Thompson had to abstain from the fence decision and without him there was not a quorum.

The request by Community Betterment to close Third Street for the annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 pm, Friday, October 31 was approved.